November 14, 2018

Friends crook caught

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 14, 2018 | Print Edition

BRITISH police say they have arrested a suspect in their hunt for a shoplifter who bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the TV show “Friends.” Facebook users noticed the similarity when police posted surveillance-camera footage last month of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool.

