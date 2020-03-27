G20 pledges united virus response

Home » World

G20 nations yesterday pledged a “united front” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and said they were injecting US$5 trillion into the global economy to counter the impact of the crisis.

“Combating this pandemic calls for a transparent, robust, coordinated, large-scale and science-based global response in the spirit of solidarity,” the G20 said in a statement after an emergency online summit.

“We are strongly committed to presenting a united front against this common threat.”

The Group of 20 most industrialized nations said they were injecting over US$5 trillion into the global economy “to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic.”

“The magnitude and scope of this response will get the global economy back on its feet and set a strong basis for the protection of jobs and the recovery of growth,” the statement said.

On the fight against the novel coronavirus, the leaders committed to a number of measures, including sharing research and data, strengthening health systems, and expanding manufacturing capacity to meet demand for medical supplies.

The group said it was committed to strengthening the World Health Organization’s mandate, adding that “global action, solidarity and international cooperation” were needed more than ever.

“The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic is a powerful reminder of our interconnectedness and vulnerabilities,” the statement said. “The virus respects no borders.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged G20 leaders to adopt a wartime plan for the virus. “It took the world three months to reach 100,000 confirmed cases of infection. The next 100,000 happened in just 12 days. The third took four days. The fourth, just one and a half.”

“This is exponential growth and only the tip of the iceberg,” Guterres said, adding that countries must be able to combine systematic testing, tracing, quarantining and treatment, as well as coordinate an exit strategy to keep it suppressed until a vaccine is available.

Speaking at the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that all must work together to build the strongest global network of control and treatment.

Guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China is ready to share its good practices, conduct joint research and development of drugs and vaccines, and provide help to countries hit by the outbreak, he added.

China has set up its online COVID-19 knowledge center that is open to all countries and it will increase supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients and anti-epidemic supplies to the international market, Xi said.

He urged G20 members to cut tariffs, remove barriers and facilitate the unfettered flow of trade.