GOP senators block Jan. 6 Capitol attack panel bill

Senate Republicans blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to former president Donald Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters.

The Senate vote on Friday was 54-35 — six short of the 60 needed — to take up a House-passed bill that would have formed an independent 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties.

It came a day after emotional appeals for the commission from police who fought the mob, the family of an officer who died and lawmakers in both parties who fled Capitol chambers in the worst attack on the building in two centuries.

The Republicans were mostly but not totally united: Six voted with Democrats to move forward. Eleven senators — nine Republicans and two Democrats — missed the vote, an unusually high number of absentees for one of the highest-profile votes of the year.

At least one of the missing Republicans would have voted in favor of the commission, his office said.

The GOP opposition means that questions about who should bear responsibility for the attack could continue to be filtered through a partisan lens rather than addressed by an outside, independent panel modeled after the commission that investigated the September 11 terror attacks.

“The investigations will happen with or without Republicans,” said Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, one of the Republicans who voted to move forward. “To ensure the investigations are fair, and impartial, Republicans need to be involved.”

The vote was in part a GOP attempt to placate Trump, or avoid his reprisals, as he has kept a firm hold on the party since his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

The former president told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat before the siege and continues to falsely say he won the election. Trump called the commission legislation a “Democrat trap.”