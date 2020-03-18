Game theory may explain reason why people hoard amid pandemic

Home » World

It’s a scene that’s become familiar around the world. From the United States to France to Australia, rows of empty supermarket shelves where toilet paper used to be, the result of novel coronavirus-induced panic buying.

What exactly is it about the rolls of tissue that has caused mayhem across cultures, including, at times, violent clashes that have reverberated across social media?

At its most basic, say experts, the answer lies in game theory. If people buy only what they need, there will be no shortages. If some people start panic buying, the optimal strategy would be to follow suit, to make certain you have enough squares to spare.

But this doesn’t explain it entirely — toilet paper can’t save you from infection, and we haven’t yet seen the same level of hoarding for more key items like canned foods, so something else is clearly afoot.

“I think it probably stuck out in the dramatic images on social media because it was quite clear, the packets are quite distinctive and it’s become associated in the minds of people as a symbol of safety,” said Steven Taylor, author of “The Psychology of Pandemics.”

“People feel the need to do something to keep themselves and their family safe, because what else can they do apart from wash their hands and self-isolate?”

Another theory Taylor put forward is rooted in our evolutionary aversion to things that disgust us, heightened when people feel threatened with infection. “I think this is one reason they latched on to the toilet paper, because it’s a means of avoiding disgust.”

Economists have also suggested people may be trying to eliminate one risk that is relatively easy and superficial, rather than doing something more costly that may reduce their risk even more, known as “zero risk bias.”

“My guess is we want to feel in control and have limited budgets,” said Farasat Bokhari, a health economist at the University of East Anglia in Great Britain. “So we go buy something that is cheap, that we can store, and we know at the back of our minds that we are going to use anyway.”

A more expensive but necessary item to stock might be non-perishable food, but if frozen meals or canned foods aren’t your cup of tea, you could be stuck paying a lot for items you eventually throw away.

According to Taylor, many of the behaviors we see now also occurred in previous pandemics, including the Spanish flu in 1918, which killed almost 700,000 Americans and sent panicked citizens to stores and pharmacies to hoard goods.

One key difference between the current pandemic and those before it is the ubiquity of social media. The 2009 swine flu pandemic took place when the medium was still relatively new, and Taylor sees both positives and negatives of its influence.

“Social media enables the reverberations of dramatic images and videos throughout the world, inflating people’s sense of threat and urgency. On the other hand, social media can be useful for social support, particularly if you’re in self-isolation.”

So are we destined for a breakdown in social cohesion if the pandemic lasts for months? History says no, said Taylor.

“Rioting and bad behavior in previous pandemics have been relatively uncommon — there have been outbreaks, but the main response has been one of order, of people coming together, of solidarity, helping each other out and doing their best as a community.”