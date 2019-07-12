The story appears on
Page A9
July 12, 2019
Related News
Gas pipeline blaze
Russian officials say a massive fire near a power station just outside Moscow has killed one person and injured at least 13. Power firm Mosenergo said in a statement that the fire broke out late yesterday morning on a gas pipeline. The company says the power station itself wasn’t affected and power to the Moscow region would go uninterrupted. Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said that one person died in the fire and another was hospitalized with severe burns.
