Gaza wounded are a ‘slow motion’ crisis

Around 1,000 Palestinians shot by Israeli forces during months of border clashes have infections that could leave them permanently crippled, medical charity MSF has said.

It called it a “slow-motion health care emergency.”

Around 6,000 Palestinians have been shot by Israeli forces during often violent demonstrations along the Gaza border since March.

MSF (Medecins Sans Frontieres), which has provided care for thousands of Palestinians since the protests began, said the health care systems in Gaza were being overwhelmed by the number of cases and the often complicated treatments needed.

Most of those hurt by live fire were shot in the legs, often resulting in open fractures prone to infection, MSF said.

Around 1,000 have infections that could lead ultimately to amputations or even death.

“This many patients would overstretch the best health care systems in the world, in Gaza, it is a crushing blow,” said Marie-Elisabeth Ingres, MSF’s chief for the Palestinian territories.

The NGO called on Israel to allow those injured out of the blockaded strip for necessary treatment and for governments to offer their medical facilities for the wounded.

“The alternative — that thousands of patients will be left to deal with terrible injuries, with many permanently disabled and dependent on their families — is unconscionable when adequate treatment is within the world’s grasp,” Ingres said.

Israel maintains a tight blockade of Gaza it says is necessary to isolate the strip’s Hamas rulers and keep the Islamist group from obtaining weapons.

Critics say it amounts to collective punishment of the 2 million residents.