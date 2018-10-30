Georgia headed for presidential run-off

Home » World

Presidential elections in Georgia, seen as a crucial test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party, have gone to a run-off, preliminary results showed yesterday.

With tallies from nearly all precincts counted, ruling party-backed candidate, ex-French ambassador Salome Zurabishvili, narrowly led with 38.66 percent of the vote, compared with 37.7 percent for opposition leader Grigol Vashadze, the central election commission said.

A candidate needs to win 50 percent plus one vote to be elected in the first round, so a run-off will be held by December 1, the commission said.

The presidential campaign saw the ruling party and the opposition cross arms in a prelude to their decisive stand-off during parliamentary polls scheduled for 2020.

Zurabishvili, a stylish 66-year-old independent MP, is the daughter of refugees who fled Georgia in 1921 for Paris after the country’s annexation by the Red Army.

Her career in France’s foreign service culminated in a posting to Tbilisi. Then President Mikheil Saakashvili appointed her foreign minister.

But Zurabishvili was sacked after a year in the job, with MPs and some senior diplomats publicly accusing her of arrogance and impulsiveness.

She then joined the opposition and became one of Saakashvili’s fiercest critics.

Vashadze, backed by exiled Saakashvili’s United National Movement and 10 other groups, has been boosted by growing discontent over the government’s failure to tackle poverty. He is a respected career diplomat who served in the Soviet foreign ministry.