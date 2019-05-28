German cow savior allowed to stay in India

Home » World

It’s a long way from Berlin to India, where Friederike Irina Bruning devotes her life to sick and abandoned cows. Now, after intervention from the Hindu nationalist government, she has been allowed to stay.

“Currently we have around 1,800 cows,” Bruning said from outside the holy city of Mathura in northern India where she keeps the animals. “Between five and 15 are brought in daily.”

Bruning, 61, had threatened last week to return a top civilian award for cow protection that she won — the Padma Shri — after her request for a visa extension was denied.

This prompted Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj to take to Twitter and announce she had “asked for a report” and yesterday Bruning said she had been issued with a new visa allowing her to remain in India.

Bruning came to India around 25 years ago and says has since spent around 200,000 euros (US$225,000) of her own money over the years on her cow shelter, which costs around US$45,000 per month to run.

Many of the cows that arrive are blind or have been injured in road accidents, while others are sick from eating the vast amounts of plastic waste.

Since coming to power in 2014, one of the signature policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, newly reelected, has been the protection of cows, which for many Hindus are sacred.

Laws against the slaughter and consumption of beef have been strengthened and lynchings of Muslims and low-caste Dalits have risen.

This has forced many people to abandon old and infirm cows instead of selling them for slaughter, resulting in more of the animals on the loose.

But Bruning, who has become a Hindu and is known as Sudevi Dasi, said that allowing the slaughter of old or sick cows is not the answer. “Killing a cow is the worse thing you can do,” she said.