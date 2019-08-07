The story appears on
August 7, 2019
German language row
A PROMINENT lawmaker with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is drawing sharp criticism for saying that children who speak little German shouldn’t immediately be allowed to enter elementary school. Carsten Linnemann, a deputy leader of the center-right Union bloc’s parliamentary group, told the daily Rheinische Post that “a child who barely speaks and understands German has no place yet in an elementary school.” He argued that there should be “mandatory preschooling” for such children, or they should be sent to school later. That drew criticism from politicians with left and center-left parties and from some in Linnemann’s own party, although there was support from conservatives.
