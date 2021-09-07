Germany’s envoy to China dies

Home » World

GERMANY’S ambassador to China, Jan Hecker, who was a former foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, has died suddenly at age 54, less than two weeks after taking up his post.

German foreign ministry announced Jan Hecker’s “sudden death” in a short statement early yesterday. It didn’t give details of when or where Hecker died, or specify a cause of death.

Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said “there are no indications that the death is connected to Ambassador Hecker’s political function.” Asked at a regular government news conference whether authorities will release further details, she said that the ministry has nothing to add at present.

Hecker, who became ambassador in August, was married and had three children, according to his biography on the foreign ministry website.

He arrived in China on August 1 and presented his credentials on August 24, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Hecker, a former Interior Ministry official and then a judge at Germany’s Federal Administrative Court, started work at the chancellery in 2015 as the head of a unit coordinating refugee policy. He became Merkel’s foreign policy adviser — an influential post, though one with a low public profile — in 2017.

Merkel said in a statement that “Jan Hecker’s death shocks me deeply.”

“I am mourning an esteemed long-time adviser with deep humanity and outstanding expertise,” the chancellor said. She added that she was “full of gratitude” to have worked with him for years and expressed her condolences to his family.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also offered condolences, when asked about the death.

“We are shocked to learn about the sudden death of Ambassador Hecker, who had been working actively to promote China-Germany relations since assuming his post,” he told a regular media briefing.

China would provide assistance to Hecker’s family and the embassy, he added.

Hecker had appeared “happy and all right” when he hosted an event about German artist Joseph Beuys at his Beijing home last Friday, a guest at the event said.