Global COVID cases surpass 250m, surge in eastern Europe

Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million yesterday, according to the Johns Hopkins University, with eastern Europe experiencing record outbreaks even as the Delta variant surge eases and nations resume trade and tourism.

The daily average number of cases has fallen by 36 percent over the past three months, but the virus is still infecting 50 million people every 90 days due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. By contrast, it took nearly a year to record the first 50 million COVID-19 cases.

Health experts are optimistic that many nations have put the worst of the pandemic behind them thanks to vaccines and natural exposure, although they caution that cold weather and holiday gatherings could increase cases.

“We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus ... where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist with the World Health Organization, said.

Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Greece at or near record levels of reported cases since the pandemic started two years ago.

Eastern Europe has among the lowest vaccination rates in the region. More than half of all new infections reported worldwide were from countries in Europe, with a million new infections about every four days, according to the analysis.

Several Russian regions said this week they could impose additional restrictions or extend a workplace shutdown as the country witnesses record deaths due to the disease.

Several world leaders have stressed the need to improve vaccination programs around the world, particularly in the least wealthy countries.

More than half the world’s population has yet to receive a single dose of the vaccine, according to Our World in Data, a figure that drops to less than 5 percent in low-income countries.

Improving vaccine access will be on the agenda of APEC meetings, hosted virtually by New Zealand this week.