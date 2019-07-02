Global warming to hit work hours

Home » World

As climate change worsens, growing heat stress on workers in agriculture and other sectors will cause a productivity loss equal to 80 million full-time jobs over the next decade, the UN warned yesterday.

A report from the International Labour Organization estimated that in 2030, 2.2 percent of total working hours worldwide will be lost because of higher temperatures.

The percentage is expected to be more than double that in the hardest-hit regions, West Africa and South Asia, according to the report “Working on a warmer planet: The impact of heat stress on labour productivity.”

This represents an economic loss totaling 1.4 percent of global gross domestic product, or US$2.4 trillion.

“This is roughly equivalent to the size of the United Kingdom’s economy,” said Catherine Saget, a co-author of the report.

The UN labor body stressed this is “a conservative estimate,” which assumed warming will be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Current estimates suggest it could be double that.

The ILO’s findings also assume that work in agriculture and construction — the two industries most affected by heat stress — can be carried out in the shade, which is obviously not always the case.

“Even in the best-case scenario, heat stress will lead to dramatic consequences for employers and for workers, local economies and even the global economy,” Saget said.

Heat stress refers to heat in excess of what the body can tolerate without suffering physiological impairment, and usually occurs at temperatures over 35 degrees Celsius, in high humidity.

“Excess heat during work is an occupational health risk,” the ILO said, pointing out that it can restrict a worker’s physical capabilities, capacity and thus productivity.

At very high temperatures, workers also risk suffering heatstroke, which can be deadly.

Yesterday’s report came as Europe continued to sizzle in a weeklong heatwave, which has officially killed eight people, including a 17-year-old harvest worker and a 33-year-old roofer.

ILO economist Nicolas Maitre said that while South Asia and West Africa would suffer most from growing heat stress, Europe should not expect to be spared.

“We should expect to see more and more heatwaves like the one we have seen recently, more and more frequent and more and more intense,” he told reporters.

While workers in all sectors see their productivity drop when the mercury climbs, agriculture is expected to be the worst hit. About 940 million people work in agriculture, which is expected to account for about 60 percent of hours lost.