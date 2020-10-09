Gluck wins Nobel Prize in Literature

Home » World

AMERICAN poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for works exploring family and childhood in an “unmistakable ... voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal,” the Swedish Academy said yesterday.

Academy Permanent Secretary Mats Malm said that Gluck, 77, was “surprised and happy” at the news when it came in the early morning hours US time.

A professor of English at Yale University, Gluck first rose to critical acclaim with her 1968 collection of poems entitled “Firstborn,” and went on to become one of the most eminent poets and essayists in contemporary America.

The academy said that in Gluck’s works “the self listens for what is left of its dreams and delusions, and nobody can be harder than she in confronting illusions of the self.”

Drawing comparisons with other authors, the Academy said Gluck resembled 19th-century US poet Emily Dickinson in her “severity and unwillingness to accept simple tenets of faith.”

Gluck becomes the 16th woman to win the literary world’s most prestigious distinction.

While she draws on her own experiences in her poetry, Gluck, who is twice divorced and suffered from anorexia in younger years, explores universal themes that resonate with readers in the United States and abroad.

Nobel prizes for medicine, physics and chemistry were awarded earlier this week, and the peace prize is to be announced today.