Go to trouble: Japan’s tourism promotion hit amid virus spike

Home » World

Japan launched a national travel campaign yesterday that aims to revive a battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism as major cities have racked up a jump in new COVID-19 cases.

“Go To Travel,” dubbed instead “Go To Trouble” by some domestic media, offers subsidies of up to 50 percent for trips to and from prefectures except for Tokyo, which was dropped from the program last week after infections surged to new highs.

But many of Japan’s governors wanted the campaign delayed or altered, for fear visitors could carry the virus to rural areas with few infections.

A Mainichi newspaper poll this week showed 69 percent of the public wanted the program canceled entirely.

The criticism underlines the public’s growing exasperation with what critics say are the government’s mixed messages as it tries to boost the economy while reining in the virus.

“There is no change to our stance to cautiously restart economic activity, while asking the public to cooperate in preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday, when asked about the newly-launched campaign.

However, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has urged residents of the capital to stay home during a four-day weekend from today.

“It’s essential for the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions to refrain from making unnecessary outings,” she said.

Many in the travel industry were frustrated at what they called a lack of clarity.

“It’s clear the government is scrambling and was totally unprepared,” said the general manager of a mid-sized business hotel in Osaka, who sought anonymity, as the topic is sensitive.

“It’s also so hard to get information about this scheme because things change a lot.”

Another hotel official said he hoped the campaign would boost the ailing tourism industry, but was not optimistic.

“Tokyo is our big market,” said Hiroaki Gofuku, the president and general manager of Hotel Nikko Osaka.

“With this mess, we’re actually seeing more cancellations.”

Osaka set a record daily high with about 120 new infections yesterday, Kyodo news agency cited Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura as saying, while daily infections in Tokyo were 238.

Japan had been planning to relax curbs on stadiums and concert venues from August 1, allowing them to operate at half of maximum capacity, without the current 5,000-person limit. But the target date will be pushed to the end of August, Economic Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said yesterday, after a meeting with experts.

Although Japan has not suffered massive infections, new cases have sounded the alarm over the coronavirus once thought to be under control.