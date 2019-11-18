Google the growing giant goes gaming

Home » World

Ever-expanding Google becomes a gaming company tomorrow with the launch of its Stadia cloud service that lets people play console-quality video games on a web browser or smartphone.

The Internet giant hopes to break into the global video game industry expected to top US$150 billion this year, with cloud technology that could broaden audiences attracted by rich new features as well as ease of access with no more need for consoles.

But analysts say Stadia’s outlook is uncertain as its faces rivals such as PlayStation Now in an emerging and highly-competitive market.

Stadia plays into a trend in which content — ranging from blockbuster films to work projects — lives in the cloud and is accessible from any device.

“All of these new services are merely pointing out that we don’t need sophisticated hardware in the home to access entertainment,” said Wedbush Securities equity research managing director Michael Pachter.

Google last month sold out of Founder’s Edition kits, which are priced at US$129.

Each kit contains a Stadia controller and a pendant-shaped Chromecast Ultra wireless connection device that plugs into television sets.

Stadia games are playable using Google Chrome web browser software on computers.

It also works with Google-made Pixel smartphones from the second-generation onward, and on televisions.

Stadia Pro subscriptions will be available in 14 countries in North America and Europe.

But analysts say Stadia could wind up as another “bet” that Google walks away from if it fails to live up to expectations.

“Stadia will live or die by its content,” said Ovum senior analyst George Jijiashvili. “The announced 12 launch titles are underwhelming.”

Subscribers will be able to buy games that will be hosted at Google data-centers, but some free games will be available.