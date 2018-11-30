The story appears on
Page A10
November 30, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
HIV infections to drop
The United Nations children’s agency says the number of youths living with HIV could drop by about one-third to 1.9 million between now and 2030, while children dying each year from AIDS-related causes could drop by nearly half to 56,000 in 2030.
Its new report says that while the projected decline in HIV cases is good news, it’s still too slow. The report says 270,000 people up to age 19, the bulk of them in Africa, could be infected in 2030 alone, while just over half of children up to age 14 with HIV are now receiving treatment.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.