July 21, 2020

Hagia Sophia mosaics to be covered with curtains

July 21, 2020

Mosaics depicting Christian figures in Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia will be covered with curtains during Muslim prayers, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday, as work to convert the building for use as a mosque continues.

Authorities said last week that the mosaics would be concealed with either curtains or lasers when the first prayers are held next Friday.

In a move that sparked international criticism and concern, President Tayyip Erdogan declared Hagia Sophia open to Muslim worship earlier this month following a court ruling that said the building’s conversion to a museum in 1934 was unlawful.

Hagia Sophia dates back to the 6th century and has a history as both a church and a mosque before it was turned into a museum.

Kalin said some mosaics of Mary and Gabriel that are positioned in the direction of Qiblah, which Muslims face during prayer, would be covered with curtains.

He said other mosaics of Jesus and other Christian figures did not pose an obstacle for Muslim prayers because they are not located in the direction of Qiblah. But he did not say whether they would remain uncovered at all times.

Apart from prayers, Hagia Sophia will be open to all visitors and tourists and Mosaics of Christianity will be uncovered.

Erdogan visited the mosque earlier on Sunday to inspect the progress in preparing the building.

