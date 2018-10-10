Haley leaving UN ambassador’s post

Home » World

THE US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is leaving the administration at the end of the year, she and US President Donald Trump announced yesterday.

She gave no reason for her departure after two years, though there has been speculation she will return to government or politics at some point.

“No, I’m not running in 2020” for president, she joked. She said she would be supporting Trump.

Haley said she and Trump together had “solved a lot of problems.” They spoke in the Oval Office, shortly after word came of her plans to resign.

Trump called Haley a “very special” person, adding that she told him six months ago that she might want to take some time off.

It’s the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the November midterm elections. Haley’s resignation was a closely guarded secret. Congressional Republicans involved in foreign policy matters and some key US allies did not get advance word from Haley or the White House.

Haley, 46, is speculated to hold aspirations for higher office. She was appointed to the UN post in November 2016 and last month coordinated Trump’s second trip to the UN, including his first time chairing the Security Council.

A rookie to international politics, the former South Carolina governor was an unusual pick for to be UN envoy.

“It was a blessing to go into the UN every day with body armor,” Haley said, saying her job was to defend America on the world stage.

At the UN, Haley helped spearhead the Trump administration’s efforts to combat what it alleged to be anti-American and anti-Israel actions by the international body.

Trump said he was considering many candidates for Haley’s job and that a successor would be named in two to three weeks.