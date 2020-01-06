Half Australia’s koala ‘insurance colony’ dead

Home » World

At least half of Australia’s only disease-free koala population, a key “insurance” for the species’ future, is feared dead with more badly hurt after bushfires swept through an island sanctuary, rescuers said yesterday.

Kangaroo Island, a popular nature-based tourist attraction off the coast of South Australia state, is home to many wild populations of native animals including the much-loved koala, where the populated was estimated at 50,000.

Massive bushfires have flared up in the vast country’s southeast in a monthslong crisis, killing nearly half a billion native animals in New South Wales state alone, scientists estimate.

Conditions have been particularly severe in recent days, with an ongoing blaze on Kangaroo Island spreading rapidly and razing 170,000 hectares — one-third of the island — on Friday.

“Over 50 percent (of the population) has been lost,” said Sam Mitchell of the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, which is raising funds to care for the injured koalas.

“Injuries are extreme. Others have been left with no habitat to go back to, so starvation will be an issue in coming weeks.”

A University of Adelaide study published in July found that the Kangaroo Island koala species is particularly important to the survival of the wider population as it is the only large group free from chlamydia.

The bacterial infection, which causes blindness, infertility and death in the species is widespread in koalas in the eastern states of Queensland and New South Wales and Victoria.