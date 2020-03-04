Half the world’s sandy beaches at risk of ruin

Home » World

Climate change and rising sea levels could wipe out half the world’s sandy beaches by 2100, researchers warned Monday.

Even if nations sharply reduce fossil-fuel use that drives climate change, more than a third of the planet’s sandy shorelines could disappear in the next 80 years, crippling coastal tourism in countries large and small, researchers reported in the journal “Nature Climate Change.”

“In addition to tourism, sandy beaches often act as the first line of defense against coastal storms and flooding, and without them the impact of extreme weather events will probably be higher,” said lead author Michalis Vousdoukas, a researcher at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre. “We have to prepare.”

Some countries, such as the United States, are already planning extensive coastline defense systems, but in most countries massive engineering undertakings are unfeasible, unaffordable or both.

Australia could be hit the hardest, according to the report, with nearly 15,000 kilometers of coastline washed away by 2100, followed by Canada, Chile and the US. Mexico, China, Russia, Argentina, India and Brazil would also sustain significant coastal damage.

Sandy beaches occupy more than a third of global coastlines, often in highly populated areas. But new construction, rising seas, storm surge from hurricanes and typhoons, and reduced sediment from dammed rivers are eroding shorelines, threatening livelihoods and infrastructure.

To assess how quickly beaches could disappear, Vousdoukas and colleagues plotted trend lines across three decades of satellite imagery dating back to 1984.

From there, they projected future erosion under two climate-change scenarios.

The “worst case” RCP8.5 pathway assumes carbon emissions will continue unabated, or that Earth itself will begin to boost atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations — from, for example, permafrost — independent of human action.

A less dire scenario, called RCP4.5, would see humanity cap global warming at about three degrees Celsius, still far greater than the “well below 2C” limit called for in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Under RCP8.5, the world will lose almost 50 percent of its sandy beaches by 2100 — nearly 132,000 kilometers of coastline. By 2050, the loss would be more than 40,000 kilometers.

The increasingly likely RCP4.5 outlook projects 95,000 kilometers of coastline loss by 2100, most of it within the next 30 years.

The UN’s science advisory group, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, last year projected sea levels rising 50 centimeters by 2100 under the more optimistic scenario, and 84 centimeters under RCP8.5.

Many climate scientists, however, say sea levels will rise twice as much.

“The study’s linkage of global coastal degradation to (fossil fuel) combustion is a landmark advance,” said Jeffrey Kargel, a senior scientist at the Planetary Research Institute.