Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

April 22, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Happy birthday, Granny: Queen turns 93

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 April 22, 2019 | Print Edition

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning living monarch, celebrated her 93rd birthday yesterday by attending the traditional Easter service at Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth was accompanied by members of her family, including grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry and William’s wife Catherine, at the Easter Mattins service in St George’s Chapel.

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, who is due to give birth to the couple’s first child imminently, did not attend.

The couple, who were married at the chapel in May 2018, posted a birthday greeting to Elizabeth on their official Instagram account:

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan.”

Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, in central London and became queen in 1952 at 25. She has reigned for more than 67 years. She has an official birthday in June which is publicly marked with a parade of soldiers through central London, known as Trooping the Color.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿