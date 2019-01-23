The story appears on
Page A3
January 23, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Hard border in Ireland to be ‘automatic’
BRITISH-RULED Northern Ireland will automatically have a “hard border” with its southern neighbor if Britain leaves the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, the European Commission’s chief spokesman said yesterday.
The remark to reporters by Margaritis Schinas reflected the EU’s position that Ireland, like other member states, would have to enforce EU customs and other checks on imports from Britain after Brexit in the absence of a special deal.
But British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said Britain would do everything it could to prevent a hard border.
Brussels and Dublin have pushed the British government to focus on agreeing to a withdrawal agreement to ease Britain’s departure that would ensure the land border does not fuel renewed violence in Northern Ireland.
Three decades of civil conflict in the British province was ended by a 1998 peace accord known as the Good Friday Agreement.
A “backstop” protocol dealing with the Irish border in the withdrawal agreement negotiated by May last month was cited by many British lawmakers as a reason for their rejecting May’s deal last week.
Under the backstop, Britain would remain bound by many EU rules until a way was negotiated to ensure British goods meet EU regulations without having to be checked on the Irish border.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s government has taken a line that there would have to be “difficult conversations” over border arrangements if Britain leaves without a deal.
“We will not accept a hard border on this island and therefore we are not planning for one,” an Irish government spokesman said.
“Working out suitable customs and trade arrangements compatible with our EU membership will require detailed discussion with the Commission, while the UK will also need to live up to its responsibilities.”
Schinas said there was no change in the EU position after May said she would seek amendments to the draft withdrawal treaty. The text, he said, was “not open for negotiation.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.