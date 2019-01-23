Hard border in Ireland to be ‘automatic’

Home » World

BRITISH-RULED Northern Ireland will automatically have a “hard border” with its southern neighbor if Britain leaves the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, the European Commission’s chief spokesman said yesterday.

The remark to reporters by Margaritis Schinas reflected the EU’s position that Ireland, like other member states, would have to enforce EU customs and other checks on imports from Britain after Brexit in the absence of a special deal.

But British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said Britain would do everything it could to prevent a hard border.

Brussels and Dublin have pushed the British government to focus on agreeing to a withdrawal agreement to ease Britain’s departure that would ensure the land border does not fuel renewed violence in Northern Ireland.

Three decades of civil conflict in the British province was ended by a 1998 peace accord known as the Good Friday Agreement.

A “backstop” protocol dealing with the Irish border in the withdrawal agreement negotiated by May last month was cited by many British lawmakers as a reason for their rejecting May’s deal last week.

Under the backstop, Britain would remain bound by many EU rules until a way was negotiated to ensure British goods meet EU regulations without having to be checked on the Irish border.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s government has taken a line that there would have to be “difficult conversations” over border arrangements if Britain leaves without a deal.

“We will not accept a hard border on this island and therefore we are not planning for one,” an Irish government spokesman said.

“Working out suitable customs and trade arrangements compatible with our EU membership will require detailed discussion with the Commission, while the UK will also need to live up to its responsibilities.”

Schinas said there was no change in the EU position after May said she would seek amendments to the draft withdrawal treaty. The text, he said, was “not open for negotiation.”