Hawking’s nurse gets banned over care failings

The nurse who cared for late British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking was yesterday banned for failing “to provide the standards of good, professional care that we expect and Professor Hawking deserved.”

Britain’s Nursing and Midwifery Council made the ruling at a hearing where Patricia Dowdy, 61, faces multiple misconduct charges over her care of the professor — who died last year — including financial misconduct, not providing appropriate care and not having the correct qualifications.

Hawking was confined to a wheelchair, almost completely paralyzed and unable to speak except through his trademark voice synthesizer after having being diagnosed with motor neurone disease aged 21.

“As the public rightly expects, in serious cases such as this — where a nurse has failed in their duty of care and has not been able to (provide) evidence to the panel that they have learned from their mistakes and be fit to practice — we will take action,” said the NMC’s Matthew McClelland.

“We have remained in close contact with the Hawking family throughout this case and I am grateful to them — as they approach the anniversary of Professor Hawking’s death — and others for sharing their concerns with us.”

Dowdy, who nursed the scientist for 15 years, had already been suspended after she was reported by Hawking’s family, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Hawking defied predictions that he would only live for a few years, although his rare condition — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — gradually robbed him of his mobility.