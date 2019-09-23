Hijacker of TWA flight is arrested in Greece

Home » World

Greek police said on Saturday they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a flight from Athens that became a multi-day ordeal and included the slaying of an American.

Police said a 65-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday on the island of Mykonos in response to a warrant from Germany.

Lieutenant Colonel Theodoros Chronopoulos, a police spokesman, said the hijacking involved TWA Flight 847. The flight was commandeered by hijackers shortly after taking off from Athens on June 14, 1985. It originated in Cairo, bound for San Diego, with stops in Athens, Rome, Boston and Los Angeles.

The hijackers shot and killed US Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, after beating him unconscious. They released the other 146 passengers and crew members during an ordeal that included stops in Beirut and Algiers. The last hostage was freed after 17 days.

The suspect was in custody on Saturday on the Greek island of Syros but was set to be transferred to the Korydallos high-security prison in Athens for extradition proceedings, a police spokeswoman said. She said the suspect was a Lebanese citizen.

Police refused to release the suspect’s name.

In Beirut, the Foreign Ministry said the man detained in Greece is a Lebanese journalist called Mohammed Saleh.

However, several Greek media outlets identified the detainee as Mohammed Ali Hammadi, who was arrested in Frankfurt in 1987 and convicted in Germany for the plane hijacking and Stethem’s slaying. Hammadi, an alleged Hezbollah member, was sentenced to life in prison but was paroled in 2005 and returned to Lebanon.

Germany had resisted pressure to extradite him to the United States after Hezbollah abducted two German citizens in Beirut and threatened to kill them.

Hammadi, along with fellow hijacker Hasan Izz-Al-Din and accomplice Ali Atwa, remains on the FBI’s list of most-wanted terrorists. The FBI offered a reward of up to US$5 million for information leading to each man’s capture.

Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office declined to comment on news reports.