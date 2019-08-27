The story appears on
Hollywood czar’s sex trial pushed back to Jan
Fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to two new charges of sexual predatory assault yesterday as a judge postponed his trial until next year.
Weinstein, already indicted over two sexual assault allegations, was slapped with the additional counts in a new indictment put before a court in New York.
Judge James Burke postponed the start of the trial from next month to January 6 to give Weinstein’s defense time to prepare.
Weinstein, 67, laughed and said “not really” when he was asked by the judge whether he wanted to go to trial.
It was not immediately clear if the new indictment contained accusations by new women.
Once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, Weinstein has been accused of harassment and assault by more than 80 women, including stars such as Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd.
But the “Pulp Fiction” producer has only faced charges involving two women — one who alleges he raped her in 2013, the other who claims he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.
New York prosecutors said on Thursday that they had filed a new indictment against the 67-year-old. The original accusations against him were a catalyst for America’s #MeToo movement.
US media said the new indictment will include testimony from actress Annabella Sciorra, known for her appearances in “The Sopranos” TV series.
