Honduras plane crash

Four Canadians and an American pilot died on Saturday when their small plane plunged into the sea off the Honduran island of Roatan where they were vacationing, firefighters said. The plane crashed near the town of Dixon Cove, a few minutes after taking off from the island’s airport, rescuers said. The dead were identified as Bradley Post, Bailey Sony, Tomy Dubler and pilot Patrick Forseth. The other Canadian pilot, Anthony Dubler, briefly survived the crash but died at a Roatan hospital. The cause of the crash, which occurred as the tourists were headed toward Trujillo, about 77km from Roatan, was not immediately clear.