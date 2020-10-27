The story appears on
Page A8
October 27, 2020
Hopes rise in the race for vaccine
One of the world’s leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces an immune response in young and old adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, also triggers lower adverse responses among the elderly, British drug maker AstraZeneca, which is helping manufacture the vaccine, said yesterday.
A vaccine that works is seen as a game-changer in the battle against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1.15 million people, shuttered swathes of the global economy and turned normal life upside down for billions of people.
“It is encouraging to see immunogenicity responses were similar between older and younger adults and that reactogenicity was lower in older adults, where the COVID-19 disease severity is higher,” an AstraZeneca spokesman said.
“The results further build the body of evidence for the safety and immunogenicity of AZD1222,” the spokesman said, referring to the technical name of the vaccine.
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be one of the first from big pharma to secure regulatory approval, along with Pfizer and BioNTech’s candidate.
If it works, a vaccine would allow the world to return to some measure of normality.
