Horns are locked with government

Switzerland will vote this Sunday on an issue of national importance that has divided the Alpine country — whether to subsidise farmers who let their cows’ and goats’ horns grow naturally.

Sixty-six-year-old farmer Armin Capaul says that “listening” to his cows inspired his nine-year campaign for cash to fund the extra grazing space horned animals need.

“We must respect cows as they are,” he said.

Capaul, who says horns help cows communicate and regulate their body temperature, wants a 190 Swiss franc (US$191.20) annual subsidy per horned animal for farmers.

The latest poll says the vote is too close to call.

His campaign is likely to garner support from those who oppose dehorning — burning a sedated calf’s horn buds with a red-hot iron.

But other farmers say dehorned cattle are more tranquil. And the government says the subsidy will cost up to US$30 million.