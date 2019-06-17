The story appears on
Page A9
June 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Huge power blackout hits Uruguay and Argentina
A massive outage blacked out Argentina and Uruguay yesterday, leaving both South American countries without electricity.
By mid-morning, streets were largely empty in a rainy Buenos Aires although some stores were open, operating with generators, while Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, was almost entirely without power with only some traffic lights working.
Uruguay’s system went down at 7:06am, Uruguayan power company UTE said, which attributed the outage to “a fault in the Argentine network.”
“The causes are being investigated and have not yet been determined,” Argentina’s secretariat of energy said on its Twitter account, adding it would take “some hours” to restore power completely.
Argentina, with 44 million people, and Uruguay, with 3.4 million, have a common power grid centered on the binational Salto Grande dam, 450 kilometers north of Buenos Aires.
Two Argentine power companies confirmed that the failure knocked out electricity throughout Argentina, without specifying the cause.
“A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all Argentina and Uruguay without power,” Edesur Argentina said on Twitter.
Edenor, Argentina’s largest electricity distributor, attributed the outage to a “general failure in the interconnection system.” UTE said the failure left Uruguay’s “entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbor country.”
More than an hour after the blackout, UTE said its system was being brought back from zero. “Some coastal cities already have service and work continues toward general restoration (of power),” it said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.