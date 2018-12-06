‘Humiliated’ farmers to stage their own protests

Home » World

French farmers will also stage a series of protests next week.

The farmers’ grievances include financial charges on their operations, according to the head of the main agricultural union.

“No specific day has been set, it’s for the week,” Christiane Lambert said of the farmer protests. She said the farmers were not officially joining the “yellow vests.”

“They want an apolitical movement, without unions,” she said, adding that farmers were facing “specific problems.”

She accused the government of “agri-bashing” by imposing new regulations such as requiring farmers to declare when they use glyphosate, a weedkiller suspected by some scientists of causing cancer. “Farmers feel humiliated,” Lambert said.

Many are also worried after Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume said that measures aimed at improving their negotiating power with distributors would be delayed as the government grapples with the protests.

The measures aim to prevent distributors and retailers from selling at a loss and limit price wars that farmers say are squeezing their margins to the limit.

(AFP)