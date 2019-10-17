The story appears on
Page A11
October 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Hundreds charged over child sex site
US law enforcement officials said yesterday that 338 people across the globe have been charged as part of a criminal investigation of a child pornography website that sold videos using bitcoin cryptocurrency.
The website, called Welcome To Video, was taken offline in March 2018 and contained over 250,000 unique videos, authorities said.
Law enforcement authorities have arrested and charged subjects in the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Czech Republic, Canada, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and Australia, the US Justice Department said.
The investigation has led to the rescue of at least 23 underage victims in the United States, Britain and Spain who were being actively abused by users of the site, the Justice Department said. Many children in the videos have not yet been identified.
Welcome To Video is one of the first websites to monetize child pornography using bitcoin, which allows users to hide their identities during financial transactions, the Justice Department said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.