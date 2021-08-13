The story appears on
Page A11
August 13, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Hundreds of deadly wildfires sweep across Italy
Italian firefighters said yesterday they had battled more than 500 blazes overnight as another death was reported, taking the total toll linked to wildfires to four over the past week.
An anticyclone dubbed Lucifer is sweeping across Italy, sending temperatures soaring and causing what is believed to be a new European record of 48.8 degrees Celsius in Sicily on Wednesday.
Southern Europe has experienced intense heatwaves and wildfires this summer, with deaths also recorded in Greece and Turkey, as experts warn that climate change increases the intensity and frequency of such extreme weather events.
The searing heat is due to continue in Italy for several days and risks fuelling fires that have already plagued much of the country’s south in recent weeks, notably in Sicily and in Calabria.
The burned body of a 79-year-old man was found in the Reggio Calabria area on Wednesday, while another man, aged 77, died in the same region after trying to shelter his herd from the flames, news agencies reported. Their deaths follow those of a 53-year-old woman and her 35-year-old nephew, also in Reggio Calabria, who died last Friday trying to save the family olive grove.
The fire service yesterday morning reported making 528 interventions in the past 12 hours, 230 in Sicily, “where the situation is currently under control,” including in the Madonie mountain range, near Palermo.
Regional authorities in Sicily have declared a state of emergency as a result of the fires, while 50 voluntary firefighting teams from around Italy have flown in to help battle the blazes.
The fire service reported 100 interventions overnight in Calabria, with particularly difficult blazes in the areas of Reggio Calabria, Catanzaro and Cosenza.
An anticyclone is an area of high atmospheric pressure that in summer brings dry, hot weather.
The Mediterranean region has long been singled out as a “climate change hotspot.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.