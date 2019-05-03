I don’t want to go to US, Assange tells UK court

Home » World

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange told a London court yesterday that he wouldn’t agree to be extradited to the United States, where he is accused of conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer.

Assange, appearing by video link from a London prison, said he wouldn’t “surrender myself for extradition for doing journalism that has won many awards and protected many people.”

Wearing jeans and a sports jacket, Assange appeared calm during the brief hearing at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Judge Michael Snow said it would likely be “many months” before a full hearing was held on the substance of the US extradition case. The judge set a procedural hearing for May 30, with a substantive hearing to follow on June 12.

The 47-year-old Australian was sentenced on Wednesday to 50 weeks in prison in the UK for jumping bail in 2012 and holing up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. At the time, he was facing extradition to Sweden for questioning over rape and sexual assault allegations made by two women.

Assange says he sought asylum because he feared being sent to the US to face charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified US military documents. US authorities accuse Assange of scheming with former army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer.

Manning served several years in prison for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks. She was jailed again in March after refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating the secret-spilling organization. Ben Brandon, representing the US government, said in court yesterday US investigators had obtained details of chatroom communications between Manning and Assange in 2010. Brandon said the pair had “engaged in real-time discussions regarding Chelsea Manning’s dissemination of confidential records to Mr Assange.”

He said the documents allegedly downloaded from a classified US computer included 90,000 activity reports from the war in Afghanistan, 400,000 Iraq war-related reports, 800 Guantanamo Bay detainee assessments and 250,000 State Department cables.

The US charge against Assange carries a maximum five-year prison sentence, but he is worried the US could add more serious allegations.