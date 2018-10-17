In trouble, Macron reshuffles his Cabinet

Home » World

French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his Cabinet yesterday, appointing new interior, agriculture and culture ministers after a weeks-long search for new talent to try to revive his government’s flagging fortunes.

Two weeks after political veteran Gerard Collomb abruptly resigned as interior minister, Macron appointed the ultra-loyal head of his Republic on the Move party, Christophe Castaner, to replace him.

The centrist also dismissed his agriculture and culture ministers, seen as weak links in his Cabinet, which is a blend of experts in their field and experienced politicians from the left and right.

The prime minister, foreign and economy ministers all kept their jobs in the Cabinet, in which women have exactly half the positions.

Presenting a “renewed, dynamic team with a second wind,” the presidency said it would continue its reforms.

Collomb’s departure was a blow to Macron and coincided with a slump in the president’s popularity after a summer overshadowed by a scandal involving a close aide, several verbal gaffes and disappointing economic data.