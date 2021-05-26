The story appears on
Page A13
May 26, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
India braces for another giant storm
A POWERFUL cyclone headed for eastern India yesterday, forcing the evacuation of nearly 2 million people just a week after another huge storm killed at least 155 on the west coast.
Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal is expected to slam into West Bengal and Odisha states around midday today, the India Meteorological Department said, and could bring winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour.
Experts say the warming of ocean waters due to climate change has led to an increase in the frequency and intensity of such storms.
Nearly 2 million people living along India’s east coast are being moved to shelters, officials said yesterday, and the storm has also disrupted efforts to combat the country’s devastating COVID-19 outbreak.
“This cyclone is a terrible blow for many people in coastal districts whose families have been struck down by COVID-19 infections and deaths,” West Bengal Sundarbans development minister Bankim Chandra Hazra said. “Nearly half a million people are being evacuated from their homes in the (West Bengal) coastal region and it’s a big challenge to provide them shelter (while) maintaining social distancing.”
Some vaccination centers in districts under threat as well as the capital Kolkata would suspend operations, officials said, and efforts were under way to ensure the supply of oxygen and medicines to hospitals.
Some 1.4 million people were moved away from coastal districts in neighboring Odisha, with thousands of disaster and relief personnel deployed, local media reported.
The state’s special relief commissioner, Pradeep Jena, said arrangements were being made to maintain social distancing in shelters, with face masks and sanitizers supplied.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.