India sees ‘Moon Chariot’ mission soar into space

India yesterday launched a low-cost rocket in a historic bid to put a landing craft on the surface of the moon and join an elite space force.

A week after an initial launch was halted just before blast-off, Chandrayaan-2 ­— or Moon Chariot 2 — took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre carrying national pride and the hopes of Indian scientists.

India is seeking to become just the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to land a spacecraft on the moon. If the rest of the mission goes to plan, the Indian probe will land on the lunar South Pole in early September.

“Every Indian is immensely proud today!” tweeted India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has vowed to send a manned mission into orbit by 2022. “Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history!”

There were applause, handshakes and hugs in the mission control room as the rocket blasted off from the base on an island just off the coast of Andra Pradesh state.

India’s President Ram Nath Kovind watched the launch alongside 7,000 dignitaries and flag-waving children, with the crowd bursting into cheers at the spectacle.

“Today is a historic day for space, science and tech in India,” Indian Space Research Organisation chief K. Sivan said as he hailed the efforts made to fix a fuel leak that forced the earlier launch to be postponed.

India was also hailed by its international counterparts. The US State Department said on Twitter that the launch was “an incredible achievement!” The European Space Agency sent congratulations.

‘15 minutes of terror’

Chandrayaan-2 was launched on India’s most powerful rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII. It carried an orbiter, a lander and a rover almost entirely designed and made in India.

The country’s love affair with the film industry saw the media dub the rocket “Baahubali” after one of India’s most popular screen heroes, known for his ability to lift heavy items.

Sivan said the mission’s next stage would be critical to its success, with scientists set to conduct some 15 crucial maneuvers of Chandrayaan-2 over the next month and a half to position it around the moon.

“After that, D-Day will come — and that day we are going to experience 15 minutes of terror to ensure that the landing is safe,” he said.

The lander — named after Vikram A. Sarabhai, the father of India’s space program — will carry the rover to near the lunar South Pole.

ISRO scientists will remotely control the rover named Pragyaan — “wisdom” in Sanskrit — as it carries out experiments. It will work for one lunar day, of 14 Earth days, studying rocks and soil on the moon’s surface.

The 2.4-ton orbiter is expected to circle the moon for about a year, taking images of the surface, looking for signs of water, and studying the atmosphere.

Chandrayaan-2 stands out because of its low cost, US$140 million, a much smaller price tag than missions by other countries. The US, marking the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s moon landing, spent the equivalent of more than US$100 billion on its Apollo missions.