Indian Sikhs get border crossing to Pakistan site

India and Pakistan agreed yesterday to go forward with a new border crossing and route for Sikh pilgrims to visit a holy temple in Pakistan, a rare glimmer of cooperation after tension flared over the neighbors’ decades-old Kashmir dispute.

The meeting was the first between the two sides since a dogfight between their warplanes over the Himalayan region last month led to the downing of an Indian aircraft and the capture of its pilot, since returned home.

“Both sides held detailed and constructive discussions,” the two countries said in a joint statement, after their officials met yesterday at the Wagah checkpoint on their border to work out details of the crossing and the route.

The talks were cordial and another meeting of technical experts is planned for next week, they said, adding that both sides had agreed to work toward soon making the route operational.

The Sikh minority community in India’s northern state of Punjab and elsewhere has long sought easier access to the temple in Kartarpur, a village just over the border in Muslim-majority Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Many Sikhs see Pakistan as the place where their religion began: Its founder, Guru Nanak, was born in 1469 in a small village near the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore.

But to get there, travelers must first secure hard-to-get visas, travel to Lahore or some other major Pakistani city and then drive to the village, which is just 4 kilometers from the Indian border.

Punjab was divided by the British partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.