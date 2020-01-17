Indian chefs bake 6.5km cake

Home » World

It was a record-baking effort. Hundreds of bakers and chefs in southern India came together on Wednesday to create what they said is the world’s longest cake — about 6.5 kilometers.

They spread chocolate ganache on the serpentine dessert stretched out on thousands of tables and desks at a festival ground and adjoining roads in the coastal state of Kerala’s Thrissur city.

The vanilla cake, 10 centimeters wide and thick, weighed in at about 27,000 kilograms.

About 1,500 bakers and chefs, wearing traditional whites and toque blanche caps, spent nearly four hours to put it together using 12,000kg of sugar and flour.

Large crowds watched the event organized by Bakers Association Kerala. The group’s secretary general, Naushad, said Guinness World Records had assessed the cake as being 6,500 meters but their confirmation of the exact length is pending.

That would break the Guinness record held by Chinese bakers in Zixi County in Jiangxi Province who made a fruitcake almost 3.2km long in 2018.

“This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world,” Naushad said. “Hygiene and taste were up to the mark.”