Indian plane vanishes

An Indian air force plane has disappeared near India’s northeastern border with 13 people on board. The plane was scheduled to land at 1:30pm yesterday in Mechuka, a small town in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Local administrator Swatika Sachan says the plane last had contact with the ground at 1pm. The identities of the eight crew members and passengers were not known. A search operation with two air force planes and Indian soldiers is underway.