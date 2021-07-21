India’s excess deaths ‘as high as 4.9m’

Home » World

India’s excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic could be as high as 4.9 million, a new study shows, providing further evidence that millions more may have died from coronavirus than the official tally.

The report by the Washington-based Center for Global Development, co-authored by India’s former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, included deaths from all causes since the start of the pandemic through June this year.

India’s official tally of more than 414,000 deaths is the world’s third highest after the United States and Brazil, but the study adds to growing calls from experts for a rigorous nationwide audit of fatalities.

A devastating rise in infections in April and May, driven largely by the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant, overwhelmed the healthcare system and killed at least 170,000 people in May alone.

“What is tragically clear is that too many people, in the millions rather than hundreds of thousands, may have died,” the report said, estimating 3.4 million to 4.9 million excess deaths during the pandemic. But it did not ascribe all excess deaths to the pandemic.