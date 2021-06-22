The story appears on
June 22, 2021
Indonesia hits 2m cases
Indonesia passed the 2 million mark in coronavirus cases after a record in new infections yesterday, as authorities announced a tightening of restrictions to contain the spread in the world’s fourth most populous country.
Indonesia has been grappling with a spike in coronavirus cases this month and reported 14,536 new infections yesterday, taking its total to 2,004,445, among the highest case numbers in Asia.
It also recorded 294 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 54,956.
The tighter regulations will apply for two weeks in 29 “red zones” nationwide where infection rates are high, with religious activities at houses of worship suspended and restaurants, cafes and malls required to operate at 25 percent capacity, Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said.
Those areas include Kudus in Java, Bangkalan on Madura island and parts of Riau, in Sumatra, and the capital Jakarta, where police announced a curfew in 10 locations between 9pm and 4am.
Vital sectors can operate at normal capacity with stricter health protocols, while offices outside red zones must operate at under 50 percent capacity.
The World Health Organization last week urged Indonesia to tighten restrictions amid increased transmission.
