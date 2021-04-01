The story appears on
Page A12
April 1, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Indonesia oil blaze doused after 2 days
Indonesian firefighters yesterday extinguished a large blaze at one of the country’s biggest oil refineries that had been burning for more than two days after a massive explosion.
Crews blasted fire-suppressing foam to quench the flames at two storage tankers after the inferno seriously injured at least six people on Monday.
Thick plumes of black smoke shot into the sky at the Balongan refinery in West Java, owned by state oil company Pertamina.
The huge fire was eventually put out yesterday afternoon.
“(The company) will continue to cool and monitor the tanks,” Pertamina spokesperson Agus Suprijanto said.
“Hopefully the cooling process will go smoothly and we can resume operations.”
About a thousand locals have been evacuated from the area.
The cause of the fire was not clear, but the company said the blaze began during a lightning storm.
The local disaster agency said one person died from a heart attack after the explosion.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.