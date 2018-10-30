The story appears on
Page A9
October 30, 2018
Related News
Indonesia’s deadliest air crashes
An Airbus A-300B4 operated by national carrier Garuda Indonesia crashed in a smog-shrouded ravine in North Sumatra in 1997, leaving 234 dead.
In 2014, an AirAsia plane plunged into the Java Sea during stormy weather, killing 162 people.
A Mandala Airlines domestic flight crashed shortly after take-off in 2005 into a densely populated suburb in Medan, killing at least 150 including passengers, crew and people on the ground.
In 2015 an Indonesian military plane crashed shortly after takeoff, also coming down in a residential area in Medan, killing 122 people on board and around 20 people on the ground.
In 1991, an Air Force plane crashed in East Jakarta minutes after takeoff when an engine caught fire, killing 135 people.
(AFP)
