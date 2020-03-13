Internet ‘not working for women,’ creator says

Home » World

The Internet is “not working for women” and is fueling a new era of widespread abuse against females, the creator of the world wide web, Tim Berners-Lee, warned this week.

In a bleak assessment published by the World Wide Web Foundation, an organization founded by Berners-Lee that advocates a free and open web for all, he also argued a dangerous trend of abuse threatens any advances in gender equality.

“The web is not working for women and girls,” he said. “The world has made important progress on gender equality thanks to the unceasing drive of committed champions everywhere. But I am seriously concerned that online harms facing women and girls — especially those of color, from LGBTQ communities and other marginalized groups — threaten that progress.”

The abuse is so extensive that “more than 50 percent of young women surveyed have experienced violence online,” said Berners-Lee, citing a survey from the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

The computer engineer also highlighted how discrimination is further fueled by many women’s lack of Internet access.

Citing the foundation’s own research, he said men are 21 percent more likely to be online, rising to 52 percent in the world’s least-developed countries.

Berners-Lee said such inequalities threaten the “Contract for the Web,” a global action plan he launched a year ago to prevent the internet from becoming a “digital dystopia.”