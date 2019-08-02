Iran: US sanctions a childish act

Home » World

The recent US sanctions against the Iranian foreign minister are a “childish” act, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday.

By sanctioning the Iranian foreign minister, “they (Americans) are resorting to childish behavior,” Rouhani said, reacting to Wednesday’s sanctioning of the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif by Washington, amid high tension between the two sides.

“They were claiming that they want to talk with no preconditions,” Rouhani said. “This means that they have lost the power of rational thought.”

The US Treasury Department alleged that Zarif “acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” who was placed under sanctions in June.

“Iran’s Foreign Ministry is not merely the diplomatic arm of the Islamic Republic but also a means of advancing many of the Supreme Leader’s destabilizing policies,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Zarif quickly responded to the US action on social media, quipping that he was grateful to be considered as a “huge threat.”

“It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran,” Zarif said. “Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda.”

According to a Treasury Department statement, all property and interests in property of Zarif that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US people must be blocked and reported to the US government.

Any foreign financial institution that knowingly conducts or facilitates a significant transaction for or on behalf of Zarif would also face punishment by the US government, Treasury said.

Ties between the US and Iran have deteriorated significantly after Washington walked away from the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and reimposed energy and financial sanctions, which had been removed under the deal, on Iran.

Iran has suspended parts of its commitments subject to the nuclear deal and has threatened to go further.

The US government on June 24 imposed “hard-hitting” sanctions on Iran, partially targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump said the move came after “a series of aggressive behaviors by the Iranian regime in recent weeks.”

These included shooting down a US drone.