Iran army satellite in orbit

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps yesterday “successfully” launched the country’s first military satellite into space, the official IRNA news agency reported.

“The satellite Noor 1 (Light 1) was launched by the satellite carrier Qased (Messenger) from the central desert region of the country by the IRGC and has successfully reached the 425-kilometer orbit,” it said.

IRNA released a picture showing part of the Qased satellite carrier in the desert region ready to launch the satellite.

According to a statement on the IRGC website, the launch of Iran’s first military satellite “would be a great achievement and would open a new era for the country’s space sector.”

Iran’s first home-built satellite Omid was launched in 2009.

Iran sent its first bio-capsule containing living creatures into space in February 2010, using a Kavoshgar-3 carrier.

The United States has criticized Iran’s space ambitions, claiming that it helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile program. Iran, however, has denied the allegations, saying that its space program aims at civilian and peaceful ends.