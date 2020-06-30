Advanced Search

June 30, 2020

Iran issues arrest warrant for US president

Source: AP | 00:04 UTC+8 June 30, 2020 | Print Edition

Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining US President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor reportedly said yesterday.

While Trump faces no danger of arrest, the charges underscore the heightened tensions between the US and Iran since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal.

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Trump and more than 30 others whom Iran accuses of involvement in the January 3 strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad face “murder and terrorism charges,” state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Alqasimehr did not identify anyone else sought other than Trump, but stressed that Iran would continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.

Interpol, based in Lyon, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

