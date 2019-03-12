Iran leader makes a historic first visit to Iraq

Home » World

Shi’ite Iran is determined to strengthen its brotherly ties with neighboring Iraq, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday before his “historic” first visit to the country, state television reported.

“We are very much interested to expand our ties with Iraq, particularly our transport cooperation,” Rouhani said at Tehran’s Mehrabad airport. “We have important projects that will be discussed during this visit.”

During the three-day visit a series of agreements will be signed in fields such as energy, transport, agriculture, industry and health, Iran’s state news agency IRNA said.

“Iraq is another channel for Iran to bypass America’s unjust sanctions imposed on Iran. This trip will provide opportunities for Iran’s economy,” said a senior Iranian official accompanying Rouhani.

The parlous state of Iran’s economy since US President Donald Trump’s decision last May to pull out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers has pushed the country’s leaders to try to expand trade ties with neighbors.

The agreement lifted sanctions in 2016 that had been imposed by the United States, European Union and United Nations in return for Iran’s curbs on its sensitive nuclear program.

The Trump administration, which said the accord was too generous and failed to rein in Iran’s ballistic missile program and its involvement in regional conflicts such as Syria and Yemen, reimposed sanctions.

Other signatories to the deal have been trying to salvage the pact after the US exit, but US sanctions have largely scared off European companies from doing business with Iran. The Europeans have promised to help firms do business with Iran as long as it honors the deal.