The story appears on
Page A12
February 4, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Iran rules out changes to nuclear deal
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday ruled out changes to Iran’s nuclear accord with world powers and dismissed calls to broaden the terms of the deal and include regional countries.
US President Joe Biden has voiced support for returning to the accord, but has insisted that Tehran first resume full compliance and consider expanding the deal beyond the nuclear issue.
Iran’s regional arch rival, Saudi Arabia, has also called for a role in any future talks on the agreement.
“No clause of the JCPOA will change. Know this. And no one will be added to the JCPOA,” Rouhani said at a televised cabinet meeting, using the deal’s official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“This is the agreement. If they want it, everyone come into compliance. If they don’t, they can go live their lives,” he said.
Trump withdrew the United States from the JCPOA and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran in 2018, maintaining a policy of “maximum pressure” against the Islamic republic.
Iran a year later responded by gradually suspending its compliance with most of its key nuclear commitments in the deal, under which it was promised economic relief for limits on its nuclear program.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday asked the European Union to coordinate a synchronized return of both Washington and Tehran to the deal, following a diplomatic standoff on who will act first.
Zarif said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell should play a role in his capacity as coordinator of the 2015 agreement.
But the US said it was too early to accept an Iranian proposal for the EU to help revive a nuclear deal, repeating calls on Tehran for full compliance.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.