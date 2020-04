Iran vows to hit US vessels if threatened

Home » World

Iran will target US military vessels in the Gulf if they threaten Iran’s security, the chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said yesterday, Tasnim news agency reported.

“We are fully determined and serious in defending our national security, maritime borders, maritime interests, maritime security and security of our forces at sea and any (wrong) move will trigger our decisive, effective and prompt response,” Hossein Salami said.

“We have ordered our military units at sea that if a vessel or military unit of the navy of the United States’ terrorist military seeks to threaten the security of our civilian ships or combat vessels, they should target that vessel or military unit.”

He also accused the US of “unprofessional and hazardous” behavior of causing the IRGC Navy vessels’ confrontation with American ships last week.

Earlier, the US Navy said in a statement that 11 military vessels of the IRGC conducted “dangerous and provocative actions” near US Navy and Coast Guard ships in international waters in the Gulf on April 15.

The IRGC called for full withdrawal of all American troops from the Gulf and West Asia, saying the “illegal” presence of US forces in the region is the source of insecurity in West Asia.